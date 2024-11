Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will be campaigning on behalf of the NDA candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 16 and 17.

According to a JSP release, Mr. Kalyan will participate in electioneering in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and the western parts of Maharashtra. He will take part in five public meetings and two roadshows.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.