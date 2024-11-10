 />
Patole says won't be drawn into 'Hindu-Muslim fake narrative' as Shah claims Congress leader accepted Muslim quota demand

Speaking at a rally in Malkapur in Buldhana, the Union Home Minister said Mr. Patole had agreed to the Ulema Council’s demand for Muslim reservation. ”Patole has agreed to end reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims as demanded by the Ulema Council,” he said.

Updated - November 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

File picture of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday (November 10, 2024) said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was fighting the election on core issues and would not be drawn into the Hindu-Muslim fake narrative. He was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the Congress has agreed to the Ulema Council’s demand for 10% reservation for Muslims in jobs and education.

Speaking at a rally in Malkapur in Buldhana in the afternoon, Mr. Shah, the BJP’s main strategist, said Mr. Patole had agreed to the Ulema Council’s demand for Muslim reservation. ”Patole has agreed to end reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims as demanded by the Ulema Council,” he said.

The 10% reservation for Muslim community would eat into the benefits of Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes since there is a 50% cap on reservation and any increase would come at the cost of existing ones, Mr. Shah told the gathering.

The MVA leaders’ lust for power had blinded them to long-term consequences of their actions on marginalised communities, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Patole rejected Mr. Shah’s claim on the Congress accepting the Muslim quota demand. “We (MVA) are fighting the election on core issues and will not be drawn into the Hindu-Muslim fake narrative,” he said.

Speaking in Mumbai earlier in the day, Mr. Shah had said “our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion” but the Congress was promising such quotas before coming to power.

Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:31 pm IST

