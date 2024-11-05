GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parivartan Mahashakti to contest 121 seats in Maharashtra

Addressing a press conference here, Sambhaji Chhatrapati said the bloc, which has fashioned itself as a third front in the state, is contesting 121 out of 288 seats in the November 20 elections.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:47 am IST - NAGPUR

PTI

The Parivartan Mahashakti, an alliance of non-Mahayuti and non-MVA parties, said on Monday that it will contest 121 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The alliance comprises former MP Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha, Sambhaji Chhatrapati’s Maharashtra Surajya Paksh, and MLA Bacchu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti.

Addressing a press conference here, Sambhaji Chhatrapati said the bloc, which has fashioned itself as a third front in the state, is contesting 121 out of 288 seats in the November 20 elections.

"For the last 75 years, we have been talking about basic issues, but there is no long-term vision bound programme in Maharashtra while the neighbouring states, Karnataka and Telangana, are moving ahead," Sambhaji Chhatrapati said.

He said activist Manoj Jarange may have decided not to field candidates in the interests of the Maratha community.

"We are yet to have a detailed discussion with Jarange, and we may meet him in the coming days and decide on the next step. We are not a third front but a better alternative," the former MP and descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj said.

Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti said Parivartan Mahashakti will field "good" candidates.

Both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have ignored the issues of farmers and the unemployed, he said.

Prahar Janshakti party leader Bacchu Kadu said the alliance is getting a good response and it will campaign on issues that go beyond caste and religion.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:47 am IST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

