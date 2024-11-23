ADVERTISEMENT

Officials gear up for counting of votes in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Published - November 23, 2024 06:26 am IST - Mumbai

Vote counting will begin at 8 a.m., with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand

ANI

Election Commission staff receive instruction on the eve of vote counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

With the counting of votes for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls set to commence in a few hours, officials at polling booths are fully prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of the fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra are set to unfold today, with leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in their respective victories.

FOLLOW LIVE: Maharashtra Assembly results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begin

Arrangements are also in place for the counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections and bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to oversee post-election scenario

Vote counting will begin at 8 am, with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Security has been tightened at counting centres in Maharashtra, including Kalina and Dharavi, as per the visuals. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

FOLLOW LIVE: Jharkhand results 2024 LIVE updates: NDA, JMM-alliance brace for results as stage set for outcome of ‘battle of ballots’

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of 66.05%, an increase from nearly 61% in the 2019 elections. Leaders from both Mahayuti and MVA see the higher turnout as an indicator of increased support.

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, lauded the efforts to enhance voter participation. "The Election Commission of India gave significant focus and precision to Maharashtra this time. Every strategy was meticulously conceptualised and executed, leading to a notable increase in the voter list compared to the parliamentary elections," he said.

Efforts to make voting easier, particularly in Mumbai, were also highlighted. "We addressed the challenges faced during the parliamentary elections, and this time, the arrangements received widespread praise," Mr. Chockalingam noted. "A great deal of effort was put in. The Election Commission thanks all voters who turned out on polling day, ensuring history was made. We achieved a 5% increase in turnout. Nearly six lakh officers and employees worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless voting experience," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US