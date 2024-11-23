 />

Officials gear up for counting of votes in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Vote counting will begin at 8 a.m., with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Published - November 23, 2024 06:26 am IST - Mumbai

Election Commission staff receive instruction on the eve of vote counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in Mumbai on Friday.

Election Commission staff receive instruction on the eve of vote counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

With the counting of votes for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls set to commence in a few hours, officials at polling booths are fully prepared.

The results of the fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra are set to unfold today, with leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in their respective victories.

Arrangements are also in place for the counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections and bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states.

Congress appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to oversee post-election scenario

Vote counting will begin at 8 am, with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Security has been tightened at counting centres in Maharashtra, including Kalina and Dharavi, as per the visuals. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of 66.05%, an increase from nearly 61% in the 2019 elections. Leaders from both Mahayuti and MVA see the higher turnout as an indicator of increased support.

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, lauded the efforts to enhance voter participation. "The Election Commission of India gave significant focus and precision to Maharashtra this time. Every strategy was meticulously conceptualised and executed, leading to a notable increase in the voter list compared to the parliamentary elections," he said.

Efforts to make voting easier, particularly in Mumbai, were also highlighted. "We addressed the challenges faced during the parliamentary elections, and this time, the arrangements received widespread praise," Mr. Chockalingam noted. "A great deal of effort was put in. The Election Commission thanks all voters who turned out on polling day, ensuring history was made. We achieved a 5% increase in turnout. Nearly six lakh officers and employees worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless voting experience," he added.

