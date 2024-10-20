Not keen to contest Maharashtra polls, will field candidates: Manoj Jarange-Patil

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday announced that he would field candidates from the community in the constituencies where the community has a strong presence, in the State Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Addressing a gathering at Antarvali village in Jalna district, he said his outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha would release the list of candidates.

“Personally, I am not keen on contesting the polls or entering politics. I bear a huge responsibility of keeping our voice, issues and our campaign going till we, Marathas, get the reservation that is thoughtfully framed for the growth and wellbeing of our community. However, we will field candidates in regions where we have the possibility to win.”

He asked his followers to keep their election forms ready. “We should all be on the same page and our thoughts must be aligned. The best choice we have is to contest selectively and field candidates only in regions where we have a high possibility of winning. However, we must support candidates regardless of their party, caste or religion if they are committed to supporting our cause,” he said.