No such formula as 85 or 90 seats each for MVA parties, focus on winnability: Jayant Patil

Days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut proposed the “85-85-85” seat-sharing formula and Congress came up with the “90-90-90” formula for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, NCP (SP) State president Jayant Patil on Saturday said that no specific seat-sharing formula had been finalised.

Decisions were being taken based on the winnability of candidates, Mr. Patil said. At a press conference here, he announced his party’s candidates for 22 seats, in addition to the list of 45 candidates previously released.

He said that discussions on the final seat-sharing agreement were under way. “90 or 85 seats – no formula has been fixed. The focus is on selecting the strongest candidates from each party,” he said.

