No such formula as 85 or 90 seats each for MVA parties, focus on winnability: Jayant Patil

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit president released the party’s latest list of 22 candidates, in addition to the 45 candidates announced earlier, for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

NCP (SP) State chief Jayant Patil with Sharad Pawar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut proposed the “85-85-85” seat-sharing formula and Congress came up with the “90-90-90” formula for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, NCP (SP) State president Jayant Patil on Saturday said that no specific seat-sharing formula had been finalised.

Decisions were being taken based on the winnability of candidates, Mr. Patil said. At a press conference here, he announced his party’s candidates for 22 seats, in addition to the list of 45 candidates previously released.

He said that discussions on the final seat-sharing agreement were under way. “90 or 85 seats – no formula has been fixed. The focus is on selecting the strongest candidates from each party,” he said.

