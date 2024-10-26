GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No such formula as 85 or 90 seats each for MVA parties, focus on winnability: Jayant Patil

The NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit president released the party’s latest list of 22 candidates, in addition to the 45 candidates announced earlier, for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
NCP (SP) State chief Jayant Patil with Sharad Pawar.

NCP (SP) State chief Jayant Patil with Sharad Pawar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut proposed the “85-85-85” seat-sharing formula and Congress came up with the “90-90-90” formula for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, NCP (SP) State president Jayant Patil on Saturday said that no specific seat-sharing formula had been finalised.

Decisions were being taken based on the winnability of candidates, Mr. Patil said. At a press conference here, he announced his party’s candidates for 22 seats, in addition to the list of 45 candidates previously released.

He said that discussions on the final seat-sharing agreement were under way. “90 or 85 seats – no formula has been fixed. The focus is on selecting the strongest candidates from each party,” he said.

Published - October 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST

