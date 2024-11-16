No smooth ride for Fadnavis amid discontent in BJP bastion

On the outskirts of Nagpur, along the bustling National Highway 44, stands Sunita Kosare’s half-demolished house, just a few kilometres from Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. Authorities partially razed her home and 17 others to widen the road and construct a flyover a few years ago, leaving her to live in what remains — a structure now covered with tin sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not just my house, 18 houses were bulldozed by the authorities in 2018 when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister,” says Ms. Kosare, cautiously crossing the highway to show the remnants of the demolished houses. “They razed our homes overnight, called us encroachers, but promised us pucca houses. Governments have come and gone, elections are here again, but we are still waiting.”

Also read | Fragmentation muddies the poll picture in north-west Maharashtra

Her voice trembles as she recalls the day their homes were torn down. “Tears well up when I think about it,” she says, pointing to the rows of partially demolished houses without electricity and gathering other affected women to share their plight.

ADVERTISEMENT

A domestic worker and a member of the BJP’s women’s wing, Ms. Kosare says she remained a loyal karyakarta, and BJP voter for over 15 years. However, she feels abandoned. “Our own party has made us homeless since 2018. I confronted Mr. Fadnavis when he came to a nearby locality last week asking for votes,” she says.

Shaky stronghold

Chinchbhavan, where these homes were demolished, falls under the Nagpur South West Assembly constituency (carved out of the Nagpur West seat after delimitation in 2009), a BJP bastion held by Mr. Fadnavis since 1999. It has became home to key establishments like a multi-modal international cargo hub and airport, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur.

Mr. Fadnavis, a two-term former Chief Minister and Maharashtra’s current Deputy CM, is seeking a sixth term from his home turf. Speculation is rife about his potential return to occupy the coveted Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya, the State administrative headquarters in Mumbai, if the ruling Mahayuti alliance returns to power. His main opponent, Congress candidate Praful Gudadhe-Patil, however, is capitalising on anti-incumbency sentiments, Mr. Fadnavis’s alleged inaccessibility, and voters’ frustration over unemployment and rising prices, apart from civic issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other candidates, including Vinay Bhange of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Surendra Dongre of the Bahujan Samaj Party, are also in the fray. Still, the constituency is largely expected to see a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.

Civic neglect

While Mr. Fadnavis is campaigning on a development plank, unresolved civic issues dominate voter concerns. A resident of Manish Nagar, speaking anonymously, pointed to damaged roads, irregular water supply, power cuts, poor sanitation, and even the stray dog menace, which have been worsened by the lack of elected corporators. “Though he is the Deputy CM with bigger issues to handle, we are frustrated as there’s no one to resolve the civic issues, as there are no corporators due to no elections, and we can’t approach him,” he laments.

Flooding during last year’s monsoon, which inundated several areas, has further fuelled discontent. In a constituency with over four lakh voters – two lakh male and two lakh female – many are grappling with the fallout of these civic failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tight race

Hiralal Bobde and his friend Nilkanth Rao Zade, both in their late 60s, also from Chinchbhavan, feel that Mr. Fadnavis will win, but after a tough fight. “There is a need for change, but being the top leader in his party, Mr. Fadnavis has an edge,” they say.

A short distance away in Laxmi Nagar, Pramod Deo also remains confident of the BJP leader’s victory. “Despite issues and so-called anti-incumbency, he will win,” says Mr. Deo, sipping tea at a roadside stall.

For the first time, however, this BJP bastion may witness a tight race. According to Vivek Deshpande, a senior journalist and political observer from Nagpur, “Mr. Fadnavis is unlikely to lose, but this election won’t be a cakewalk.” He highlights the possibility of a Dalit-Kunbi voter consolidation benefitting Mr. Gudadhe-Patil, a Kunbi community leader. “But, again, the BJP leader enjoys the strong support of the Kunbis and Dalits in the constituency who are most likely to vote in the saffron party’s favour. So, how potently that combination performs on the ground will determine with what margin Mr. Fadnavis would win,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The constituency’s population includes approximately 90,000 Dalits, 72,000 Kunbis, 70,000 Brahmins, and 40,000 Teli voters. This diverse voter base could influence the outcome, particularly with dissatisfaction brewing. In the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, the BJP’s Nitin Gadkari won the seat, but his margin was reduced by over 21,000 votes in the area, a potential warning sign that BJP leaders are trying to address.

Accessible alternative

While Mr. Fadnavis balances Statewide campaigning with limited appearances in his home constituency, Mr. Gudadhe-Patil has focused on door-to-door interactions and local meetings. “People are fed up with Mr. Fadnavis’s arrogance and inaccessibility. They want a representative, not a raja,” says Mr. Gudadhe-Patil, who lost the seat to Mr. Fadnavis by 59,000 votes in 2014.

A two-time corporator with 20 years of experience, Mr. Gudadhe-Patil positions himself as an accessible alternative. He also alleges that Mr. Fadnavis sidelined his family within the BJP, an accusation dating back to 1999 when Mr. Fadnavis first contested from this seat. Vinod Gudadhe-Patil, the Congress candidate’s father, served as a two-time BJP MLA from Nagpur West (1990 to 1999) and was a State Minister in Narayan Rane’s government. In 1999, while Mr. Fadnavis contested and won the Assembly seat, the senior Gudadhe-Patil was pushed to contest the Lok Sabha election, which he ultimately lost. “That year, he cleverly took my father’s ticket for the Assembly seat and forced him into the Lok Sabha race,” alleges Mr. Gudadhe-Patil. “With two decades of experience as a corporator, I am now seen as a viable and accessible alternative leader in this constituency.”

Retaining Nagpur South West with a decisive margin is critical for Mr. Fadnavis — not just for his party’s sake, but also to cement his own position as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate if the tripartite Mahayuti alliance makes a comeback. However, voter dissatisfaction, unresolved local issues, and a resurgent opposition make this a challenging contest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.