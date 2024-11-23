Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (November 23, 2024) said there was no dispute over the Chief Minister's post and leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together as the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the State supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.

"The opposition’s efforts to propagate a fake narrative, and polarise voters based on religion was foiled by masses," said Mr. Fadnavis.

The Deputy CM said he succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders.

With some leaders in BJP demanding that Fadnavis don the mantle of the next CM, the BJP stalwart said there was no row over the CM's post in Mahayuti — comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

"Leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide (on next CM)," Mr. Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

He said the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party headed by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mr. Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, highlighting its impact on women in the State.

"Today's verdict shows that the entire community stands united behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'ek hain toh safe hai' slogan has been a success, particularly for ladki bahins (dear sisters) who benefit from this scheme, receiving ₹1,500 per month," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further noted that the Maha Vikas Agahdi propagated a false narrative, which the BJP and its allied organisations successfully countered.

"The issue of polarisation arose during the campaign, but thanks to the efforts of certain seers and our party workers, we were able to maintain unity among people," he said.

Acknowledging the contributions of grassroot workers of the Mahayuti, he said the victory was a testament to their dedication and unity.

Mr. Fadnavis also extended his thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "His energising presence and the support of our national president J. P. Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav and Piyush Goyal, played a crucial role in our success."

"We humbly bow before the people of Maharashtra, who stood against the poisonous campaign directed at us."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are poised for a landslide win in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with the party expected to secure more than 130 out of 288 seats.

Mr. Fadnavis said, "Our party also helped our allies and candidates in their victories, with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena winning more than 50 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP leading in 40 seats."

He expressed the importance of having a strong opposition, assuring that irrespective of their numbers, they would be respected in the Assembly.

The Deputy Chief Minister rubbished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's charge about EVMs and parties facing defeat must find out the true cause for their loss.

"When the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha [Congress ally] wins elections, EVMs there are tamper-proof, but they are supposedly vulnerable in Maharashtra. The opposition should stop making such claims. I am not big enough to advise them, but they need to introspect," he said.

Mr. Fadnavis further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already made it clear that there was no formula for the Chief Minister's post.

"We will discuss this with CM Shinde and Ajit Pawar. There is no confusion or conflict over it. It was decided quite early. These individuals will discuss it, and it will be acceptable to them. Ajit Pawar and I are going to meet Mr. Shinde at his official residence, Varsha," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the people of the State have decided, and now the legitimacy of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena is with Eknath Shinde, and the NCP is with Ajit Pawar.

On Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's criticism of him, Mr. Fadnavis said, "When you consistently target one person, it loses momentum and intensity. People realise the truth behind it, which can create sympathy towards that person. The MVA deliberately targeted us, but gradually, the public learned about us, and our track record worked in our favour, leading to their support."

The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance initially secured the mandate in the 2019 assembly elections, only for the latter to form the MVA government with the Congress and NCP.

Mr. Fadnavis said, "I have not taken any revenge. It is the people who decide who to elect. Perhaps this time, the public stood with us. I do not evaluate my opposition by their numbers. I can achieve so much with my party's support."