No illegality in mobile phones ban at polling booths: Mumbai High Court

Bombay HC dismisses PIL against mobile phone ban at Maharashtra polling booths, upholding ECI’s decision for smooth election process

Published - November 18, 2024 05:01 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bombay High Court. File

Bombay High Court. File | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday (November 18, 2024) said there was no illegality in the Election Commission of India’s decision prohibiting the use of mobile phones at polling booths in the upcoming state assembly elections.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar dismissed a public interest litigation filed by city-based lawyer Ujala Yadav against the ban on mobile phones at polling booths in the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

The PIL had urged the HC to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Election Commission to allow voters to carry phones and to show their identity proof through the DigiLocker app introduced by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Assembly Elections: Maharashtra’s battle is between two crorepatis and the poor, says Rahul Gandhi

The bench said the ECI has powers to introduce any measures for smooth functioning of the election process.

“As it is the process of holding elections is a cumbersome process. And in this you (petitioner) are saying show documents in digilocker,” the court said.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Cash, liquor, other items valued at ₹22 crore seized in Palghar

The bench said no right is vested in any person to only show their document for verification on their phones via digital lockers.

“We do not find any illegality (in ECI’s decision),” the court said dismissing the petition.

The PIL had also claimed voters would be discouraged from exercising their franchise as arrangements are not made for phones to be deposited at the polling booths.

