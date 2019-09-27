Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP determined to take the largest share

The BJP will most likely hold a meeting of its central election committee (CEC) for clearing the candidates for the Haryana Assembly election on or after September 29, and await the declaration of its seat-sharing arrangement with the Shiv Sena for the Maharashtra polls around the same time.

Party president Amit Shah was engaged in day-long meetings on Wednesday and Thursday with core groups of both States at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. International wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh joined the party while the meetings were under way.

No tickets for kin

The meetings with regard to Haryana decided to deny ticket to the kin of senior leaders, pre-empting attempts by at least three Union Ministers from the State who were lobbying for ticket for their relatives.

“There were more than three requests and its been made clear that kin of leaders will be considered last for ticket,” said a senior leader present at the meeting.

The only exception to the “no kin” rule could be Choudhary Birendra Singh, who had earlier resigned as Union Minister of Steel in the Modi government after his son Brijendra Singh got a Lok Sabha ticket from Hissar in the 2019 polls. Mr. Singh has sought ticket for his wife and has offered to resign his Rajya Sabha seat to facilitate the nomination.

The new entrants into the party and wrestler Babita Phogat are tipped to get ticket, with party sources saying several new faces will be fielded and around 15% of sitting MLAs will be dropped.

Maharashtra huddle

The situation in Maharashtra is a tad more complicated with the BJP and the Shiv Sena yet to make an announcement over seat-sharing arrangements and the BJP holding out for a more dominant position in the alliance looking at the altered political situation on the ground.

At Thursday’s meeting, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present, sources said Mr. Shah held a region-wise review of the State. “Most likely, the seat-sharing arrangement will be cleared by the high command here, but declared in Mumbai with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in tow,” added the source. While some numbers are making the rounds, the only thing that is clear is that the BJP is determined to take the largest share.