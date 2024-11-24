Newly-elected Independent Shivaji Patil, women injured in fire during victory celebrations

Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from Chandgad Assembly constituency was injured in a fire during his victory celebrations Saturday (November 23, 2024) night, an eyewitness said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some women who were in the procession have also been injured, the eyewitness said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Exit polls get Maharashtra results right, wrong about Jharkhand elections

When the women were performing 'aarti' of Shivaji Patil at Mahgaon, a large quantity of ‘gulal’ fell from a crane onto their 'aarti' plates causing a blaze, he said. Along with Shivaji Patil, a few women also sustained burns, he added.

Shivaji Patil defeated NCP’s Rajesh Patil by 24134 votes in Chandgad in western Maharashtra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.