Newly-elected Independent Shivaji Patil, women injured in fire during victory celebrations

Some women who were in the procession have also been injured, the eyewitness said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Published - November 24, 2024 12:39 am IST - Mumbai

Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from Chandgad Assembly constituency was injured in a fire during his victory celebrations Saturday (November 23, 2024) night, an eyewitness said.

Some women who were in the procession have also been injured, the eyewitness said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

When the women were performing 'aarti' of Shivaji Patil at Mahgaon, a large quantity of ‘gulal’ fell from a crane onto their 'aarti' plates causing a blaze, he said. Along with Shivaji Patil, a few women also sustained burns, he added.

Shivaji Patil defeated NCP’s Rajesh Patil by 24134 votes in Chandgad in western Maharashtra.

