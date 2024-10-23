GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCP releases first list of 38 candidates; Ajit Pawar fielded from Baramati

Another list is supposed to follow the first list published on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) as the NCP led by Ajit Pawar is likely to contest over 50 seats as part of the alliance

Updated - October 23, 2024 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ajit Pawar, right, with Eknath Shinde during a press meet arranged by the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

Ajit Pawar, right, with Eknath Shinde during a press meet arranged by the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP released its first list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is to contest from the Baramati Assembly Constituency. MLA Chhagan Bhujbal is contesting the election from the Yevala Assembly and the NCP is fielding Maharashtra Co-operation Minister Dilip Walse Patil in the Ambegaon Assembly.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates

The list released by Mr. Pawar includes other top leaders of the NCP party.

Mr. Pawar announced on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) that the ruling Mahayuti is nearing the finalisation of its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.

Another list is supposed to follow the first list published on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) as the NCP led by Mr. Pawar is likely to contest over 50 seats as part of the alliance.

Mahayuti nears final seat-sharing seal for Maharashtra polls, says Ajit Pawar

Other major parties of the Mahayuti alliance — BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have already released a 99 candidates list and list of 45 candidates respectively.

The Maharashtra Constituency Assembly consists of 288 members. The candidates of Mahayuti alliance for the rest of the seats are yet to be announced.

Published - October 23, 2024 02:00 pm IST

