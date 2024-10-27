ADVERTISEMENT

NCP Ajit Pawar group releases third list, total 49 candidates announced 

Updated - October 27, 2024 02:06 pm IST

Sachin Patil will compete with Deepak Chavan from NCP- SP from Phaltan constituency and Kashinath Date will battle with Rani Lanke from NCP- SP

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare during the press conference held in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar group has released its third list of candidates on Sunday (October 27, 2024), bringing count to 49. Among the list featuring four candidates, two will battle against NCP- Sharad Pawar group’s candidates, making it an NCP vs NCP battle. 

State president Sunil Tatkare announced the names during a press conference on Sunday. The candidates include Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai (Beed) Assembly constituency, Kashinath Date from Parner(Ahilyanagar) Sachin Patil from Phaltan(Satara), and Dilip Bankar from Niphad (Nashik) 

Also read | Top leaders across parties file nominations for Maharashtra polls

Sachin Patil will compete with Deepak Chavan from NCP- SP from Phaltan constituency and Kashinath Date will battle with Rani Lanke from NCP- SP. Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai will put up a fight against Shiv Sena (UBT) Badamrao Pandit and Mr. Bankar will compete with Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Kadam for the Niphad seat. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US