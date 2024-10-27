GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCP Ajit Pawar group releases third list, total 49 candidates announced 

Sachin Patil will compete with Deepak Chavan from NCP- SP from Phaltan constituency and Kashinath Date will battle with Rani Lanke from NCP- SP

Published - October 27, 2024 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare during the press conference held in Mumbai. File.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare during the press conference held in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar group has released its third list of candidates on Sunday (October 27, 2024), bringing count to 49. Among the list featuring four candidates, two will battle against NCP- Sharad Pawar group’s candidates, making it an NCP vs NCP battle. 

State president Sunil Tatkare announced the names during a press conference on Sunday. The candidates include Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai (Beed) Assembly constituency, Kashinath Date from Parner(Ahilyanagar) Sachin Patil from Phaltan(Satara), and Dilip Bankar from Niphad (Nashik) 

Sachin Patil will compete with Deepak Chavan from NCP- SP from Phaltan constituency and Kashinath Date will battle with Rani Lanke from NCP- SP. Vijaysinh Pandit from Georai will put up a fight against Shiv Sena (UBT) Badamrao Pandit and Mr. Bankar will compete with Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Kadam for the Niphad seat. 

