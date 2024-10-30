Nawab Malik a terrorist, Ajit Pawar betrayed country by fielding him: BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Launching a blistering attack against Nawab Malik who has been fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) as its candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) said that Nawab Malik is a terrorist and he tried to break the country into pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nawab Malik is a terrorist who tried to break India into pieces. He is Dawood’s agent and Ajit Pawar’s NCP has betrayed the country by giving ticket to Nawab Malik. On behalf of Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde’s candidate Suresh Krishna Patil [Bullet Patil] of the Bharatiya Janata Party started campaigning yesterday,” said Somaiya.

Also read | Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

On Tuesday, after Nawab Malik filed his nomination, a new challenge emerged in front of the Mahayuti alliance as the Mahayuti had already announced Shiv Sena’s Suresh Krishna Patil as the ‘official’ candidate on the same seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar said that the party would not be campaigning in support of Nationalist Congress Party’s (Ajit Pawar) Nawab Malik, candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly. The party’s Mumbai chief has said that the party has made its stand “very clear” and that even though their Mahayuti alliance partners have the right to declare whatever candidate, they have opposed Nawab Malik’s candidature before, saying he is accused of having links with Dawood Ibrahim.

Nawab Malik, a two-time MLA from Anushakti Nagar, had earlier in the month announced that he would contest from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the NCP due to pressure by the Mahayuti ally BJP.

Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik is contesting from the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat as an NCP candidate (Ajit Pawar).

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.