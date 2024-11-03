Nana Patole writes to PM Modi, demands immediate ban of cotton import

In poll-bound Maharashtra, Congress leader Nana Patole has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding action on the existing issue of cotton import.

Maharashtra ranks second in the country for cotton production, with over 40 lakh farmers engaged in cotton farming. Despite the State producing an ample cotton yield, reports of importing 22 lakh bales of cotton have raised concerns about a potential sharp decline in domestic cotton prices, the letter dated November 1 2024, read.

“The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) also has 11 lakh million unsold bales in stock. Considering farmers’ welfare, Congress State president Nana Patole has requested the Central government, through a letter to Prime Minister Modi, to impose an immediate ban on cotton imports and instruct the CCI to purchase cotton at the guaranteed price,” the letter said.

The decision to import cotton favours traders, the Centre should prioritise farmers’ interests, it added.

The current cotton price is between ₹6,500 and ₹6,600 per quintal, which is below the minimum support price [MSP] of ₹7,122. With the low market price, farmers have refrained from selling their cotton. Cotton stocks are held by farmers as well as by the CCI. Importing cotton when the country already has such a large stock would collapse the cotton market, significantly impacting farmers while benefiting only traders, the letter emphasised.

“Cotton farmers in Maharashtra are already facing difficulties due to low prices, a 12-18% GST on agricultural equipment, and unseasonal rains. Adverse weather has damaged cotton across 19 lakh hectares this year, and the compensation announced by the Central government remains only on paper,” Mr. Patole said.

He criticised the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, claiming that it benefits insurance companies rather than farmers. He urged the Centre to consider the farmers’ welfare and impose a ban on cotton imports.

In light of this precarious situation, the Centre’s failure to curb huge amounts of cotton imports, despite CCI’s existing stockpile of 11 lakh unsold bales, shows that the Centre is more concerned about traders’ profit margins over the survival of the hardworking farmers of Maharashtra, Mr. Patole said in the letter.