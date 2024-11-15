MVA’s soya bean promise from Chhattisgarh playbook, counter to ‘Ladki Bahin’

The Congress party’s promise that it will disburse ₹7,000 per quintal for soya bean, if the Maha Vikas Aghadi is voted to power in Maharashtra, has made the Assembly election in the State a clash of two successful poll models of the recent past.

The promise made by the Congress, seen as a response to the Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin income support scheme for women, is an attempt to address agrarian distress and to mobilise support from farmers, while the Mahayuti is doing the same with women. Both categories, women and farmers, can transcend caste divisions in electoral terms and in a fragmented political scene in Maharashtra, addressing 2.5 crore women beneficiaries and 50 lakh farmer households is a good step. The two schemes also shine a light on the rural-urban divide that seems to be present in Maharashtra, with benefits to rural areas being welcomed amid a demand to sort out bigger issue of remunerative prices for crops. The announcement of a bonus for soya bean farmers too is expected to have an impact in the districts of Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Buldhana, Beed, Washim, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Amravati, Hingoli, Akoli and Jalna.

For the Mahayuti, the playbook seems to be the Madhya Pradesh election of 2023, when then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Ladli Behna scheme of income support and swept the State despite some headwinds for the Congress at the beginning of the election cycle. Women emerged as a reliable support base for the BJP, transcending caste divisions across the State.

For the Congress, the agrarian distress in Maharashtra and announcement of a generous bonus seem reminiscent of the Chhattisgarh campaign of 2018, when the party swept to power on the promise of ₹600 per quintal bonus for paddy over and above the minimum support price mandated by the Centre.

“The Congress has promised ₹7,000 per quintal plus bonus to soya bean farmers, a committee to fix fair price for onion - something that was an issue during the Lok Sabha election as well - and to finalise an appropriate price for cotton. The Mahayuti had been promising a fair MSP for long, but soya bean farmers have been forced to sell at ₹3,000-4,000 per quintal,” said a source in the Congress.

The focus on agrarian distress, harking back to the Chhattisgarh model, is Congress’s way of trying to play to its strengths in Marathwada and Vidarbha, as well as a counter to the Ladki Bahin scheme.