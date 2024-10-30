Mumbai-based Civil Society study revealed BJP failed to fulfil all 2019 manifesto promises 

While Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently invited various sections of society to provide “all-inclusive and dynamic” developmental suggestions for incorporating them in the manifesto, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation revealed a study on BJP’s manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, stating that BJP has failed to fulfil their promises that they have claimed in the manifesto.

MumbaiVotes.com, a part of the Informed Voter Project, a non-profit civil society collective on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), revealed a study on the BJP’s manifesto published in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. The study is a comparative analysis of promises made versus performance.

According to the study, the BJP made some grand promises in its manifesto related to Energy (5 promises), Labour (7 promises), Transport (16 promises), and Water (8 promises), which it has failed to keep.

The analysis reveals that the performance with respect to energy-related Promises was less than 20%, the same with Water and Transport, while the performance with respect to Labour and employment-related Promises was less than 60%.

The Informed Voter Project trustee, Vivek Gilani said, “I hadn’t expected that the lack of performance would be so thinly veiled; it was relatively simple to unpack and unearth the mediocre performance that we’ve witnessed across the spectrum of issues.”

The key promises broken include strengthening the electricity distribution system in the state. The study points out that the power supply network is even more inadequate now than it was in 2019.

Other promises were to make Maharashtra Drought-Free; however, the “area of state affected by drought rises to 73%”. The study on the transport promise says the Metro construction in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur is still incomplete. The total progress calculated across the three cities during this tenure is around 105.91 km, with 199.51 km remaining; 65% of the promised Metro network is still not operational in these cities.

“We undertook this study for the bare fact that we didn’t see other civil society institutions involved in Political Accountability, atleast in Mumbai, Pune etc,” he further added.

