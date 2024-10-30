ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-based Civil Society study revealed BJP failed to fulfil all 2019 manifesto promises 

Updated - October 30, 2024 11:54 am IST -  Mumbai

MumbaiVotes.com, a part of the Informed Voter Project, a non-profit civil society collective revealed a study on the BJP’s manifesto published in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019

The Hindu Bureau

While Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently invited various sections of society to provide “all-inclusive and dynamic” developmental suggestions for incorporating them in the manifesto, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation revealed that BJP has failed to fulfil their promises that they have claimed in the manifesto. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

While Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently invited various sections of society to provide “all-inclusive and dynamic” developmental suggestions for incorporating them in the manifesto, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation revealed a study on BJP’s manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, stating that BJP has failed to fulfil their promises that they have claimed in the manifesto. 

ADVERTISEMENT

MumbaiVotes.com, a part of the Informed Voter Project, a non-profit civil society collective on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), revealed a study on the BJP’s manifesto published in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. The study is a comparative analysis of promises made versus performance. 

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

According to the study, the BJP made some grand promises in its manifesto related to Energy (5 promises), Labour (7 promises), Transport (16 promises), and Water (8 promises), which it has failed to keep. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysis reveals that the performance with respect to energy-related Promises was less than 20%, the same with Water and Transport, while the performance with respect to Labour and employment-related Promises was less than 60%. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Informed Voter Project trustee, Vivek Gilani said, “I hadn’t expected that the lack of performance would be so thinly veiled; it was relatively simple to unpack and unearth the mediocre performance that we’ve witnessed across the spectrum of issues.” 

The key promises broken include strengthening the electricity distribution system in the state. The study points out that the power supply network is even more inadequate now than it was in 2019.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP releases third list of 25 candidates

Other promises were to make Maharashtra Drought-Free; however, the “area of state affected by drought rises to 73%”. The study on the transport promise says the Metro construction in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur is still incomplete. The total progress calculated across the three cities during this tenure is around 105.91 km, with 199.51 km remaining; 65% of the promised Metro network is still not operational in these cities.

“We undertook this study for the bare fact that we didn’t see other civil society institutions involved in Political Accountability, atleast in Mumbai, Pune etc,” he further added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US