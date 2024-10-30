GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai-based Civil Society study revealed BJP failed to fulfil all 2019 manifesto promises 

MumbaiVotes.com, a part of the Informed Voter Project, a non-profit civil society collective revealed a study on the BJP’s manifesto published in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019

Updated - October 30, 2024 11:54 am IST -  Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
While Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently invited various sections of society to provide “all-inclusive and dynamic” developmental suggestions for incorporating them in the manifesto, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation revealed that BJP has failed to fulfil their promises that they have claimed in the manifesto. File

While Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently invited various sections of society to provide “all-inclusive and dynamic” developmental suggestions for incorporating them in the manifesto, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation revealed that BJP has failed to fulfil their promises that they have claimed in the manifesto. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

While Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) recently invited various sections of society to provide “all-inclusive and dynamic” developmental suggestions for incorporating them in the manifesto, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation revealed a study on BJP’s manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, stating that BJP has failed to fulfil their promises that they have claimed in the manifesto. 

MumbaiVotes.com, a part of the Informed Voter Project, a non-profit civil society collective on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), revealed a study on the BJP’s manifesto published in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. The study is a comparative analysis of promises made versus performance. 

Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

According to the study, the BJP made some grand promises in its manifesto related to Energy (5 promises), Labour (7 promises), Transport (16 promises), and Water (8 promises), which it has failed to keep. 

The analysis reveals that the performance with respect to energy-related Promises was less than 20%, the same with Water and Transport, while the performance with respect to Labour and employment-related Promises was less than 60%. 

The Informed Voter Project trustee, Vivek Gilani said, “I hadn’t expected that the lack of performance would be so thinly veiled; it was relatively simple to unpack and unearth the mediocre performance that we’ve witnessed across the spectrum of issues.” 

The key promises broken include strengthening the electricity distribution system in the state. The study points out that the power supply network is even more inadequate now than it was in 2019.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP releases third list of 25 candidates

Other promises were to make Maharashtra Drought-Free; however, the “area of state affected by drought rises to 73%”. The study on the transport promise says the Metro construction in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur is still incomplete. The total progress calculated across the three cities during this tenure is around 105.91 km, with 199.51 km remaining; 65% of the promised Metro network is still not operational in these cities.

“We undertook this study for the bare fact that we didn’t see other civil society institutions involved in Political Accountability, atleast in Mumbai, Pune etc,” he further added. 

Published - October 30, 2024 11:33 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / bjp / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.