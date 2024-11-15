If the ruling Mahayuti alliance returns to power in Maharashtra, the new Chief Minister will be a political choice and will not be determined on the basis of the number of seats won, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday (November 14, 2024), putting to rest speculation about a selection “formula” for the top post.

“There is no formula we have decided on. It is not that the party with the highest number of seats or the party with the best strike rate will be considered for the post. This is a decision which will be taken by the national presidents of all the three parties. In case of the [Nationalist Congress Party] NCP, it is Ajit Pawar. In case of the Shiv Sena, it is [Chief Minister] Eknath Shinde. Our Parliamentary Board will authorise it,” the BJP leader said, in an exclusive interview with The Hindu.

The Deputy CM addressed a range of issues in the interview, from the controversial slogan of ‘Batoge to katoge’, to the Maratha vs OBC divide and alleged revelations about a meeting at industrialist Gautam Adani’s residence. He claimed that ‘vote jihaad’ had cost the Mahayuti dearly during the Lok Sabha election, adding that the BJP is now offering a counter-narrative.

The BJP leader said a discussion between his party and the NCP took place at a ‘neutral venue’ in Delhi in November 2019.

Addressing concerns about Maharashtra’s flagship scheme to provide financial aid for women, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mr. Fadnavis said that the State’s fiscal position was strong and refuted allegations of the scheme putting a financial strain on the State treasury. Asked about the poll promise to increase the allocation from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100, he said that the State could make arrangements for that as well, if the Mahayuti is voted back to power. Earlier, Maharashtra Finance Minister Mr. Ajit Pawar had told The Hindu that he will need to seek clarity on whether the State will seek Central funds to fulfill that promise.

Excerpts from the interview: