Maratha quota activist to back two candidates from Parvati, Daund

Without disclosing names, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday (November 3, 2024) announced his support for two candidates from Parvati and Daund constituencies in Pune district for the coming Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Both the seats are currently held by the BJP and the NCP (SP). Rahul Subhashrao Kul from the Bharatiya Janta Party and Ramesh Thorat from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are the key candidates from Daund, whereas Madhuri Satish Misal from the BJP, Ravindra Kshirsagar from the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Nitin Kadam from the NCP (SP) are key candidates from Parvati.

Earlier in the day, Congress rebel Jayashri Patil, contesting as an independent from Sangli, had a meeting with the quota activist in Jalna seeking his support. Ms. Patil is Lok Sabha member Vishal Patil’s sister-in-law and wife of the late Congress leader Madan Patil. She belongs to the family of former Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil.

After the Congress chose to go with Prithviraj Patil’s candidature from Sangli, Ms. Patil decided to contest as an independent. Sangli is currently represented by the BJP’s Sudhir Gadgil.

While addressing a gathering at Antarvali village in Jalna district on October 20, Mr. Jarange-Patil had said his support would be for the candidates in Phulambri, Kannad, Hingoli, Pathari and Hadgaon constituencies and that he would only support constituencies where the Maratha community had a strong foothold.

‘Huge responsibility’

“Personally, I am not keen on contesting the polls or entering politics. I have a huge responsibility of keeping our voice, issues and our campaign going till we Marathas get a reservation, that is thoughtfully framed for the growth and well-being of our community. However, we will field candidates in regions where we have the possibility to win,” Mr. Jarange-Patil said.

He had also said that he would work to make sure to defeat sitting Mahayuti MLAs from Bhokardan in Jalna, Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalamnuri in Hingoli, Gangakhed and Jintur in Parbhani and Ausa in Latur.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is November 4. The results will be declared on November 23.

