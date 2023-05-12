Man opens fire at cooperative bank chief in Maharashtra

May 12, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The chief of a cooperative bank suffered a minor injury after a man opened fire on him in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, a senior police official said on Friday.

The official said Santosh Rawat, president of Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank, was targeted Thursday night at Mul tehsil in the district.

Rawat, who is also a Congress worker, was at Mul village, some 40 km from district headquarters, to attend a programme of his bank when a man fired one round on him, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the bullet grazed his left hand, causing a minor injury.

Sources in the police department said The attacker escaped in a four-wheeler.

“We have launched a probe into the incident,” said Sumit Parteki, inspector of Mul police station.

Local Congress leaders on Friday blocked a road to protest the firing.