Mallikarjun Kharge’s keeps mum on tragic death of mother and sister in Razakar attack as he fears Muslim votes, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge purposely keeps mum on the tragic death of his mother and sister in an attack by Razakars as he feared losing Muslim votes.

Days after Mr. Kharge criticised the seer-turned-politician on his saffron attire and "Batenge to Katenge" slogan, Mr. Adityanath launched a strong counterattack at a poll rally in Maharashtra's Amravati.

He accused the Congress veteran of suppressing these painful personal memories for political expediency.

Mr. Adityanath alleged Congress ignores historical atrocities for the sake of vote bank politics.

Mr. Kharge has conveniently forgotten the history of the Razakars under the Nizam of Hyderabad despite the personal loss he had suffered, Mr. Adityanath said.

"(Mallikarjun) Kharge's village, Varawatti, was also burned down by Razakars, and his mother, aunt, and sister died in the attacks," Adityanath claimed.

He alleged Mr. Kharge was suppressing this truth fearing he might lose Muslim votes if he spoke about atrocities committed by the Nizam's forces.

"Congress is trying to reject history and Kharge has conveniently forgotten what happened to his family, just for vote bank politics," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The Razakars was a paramilitary force that operated in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with a primary objective to maintain the rule of the Muslim Nizams of Hyderabad and prevent the accession of Hyderabad to India.

The UP CM further alleged that the historical leadership of Congress compromised with the Muslim League in 1946, resulting in the division of India and the killing of Hindus.

"When the Nizam realised during the Independence movement that he could not remain independent, he resorted to killing Hindus," said Mr. Adityanath.

He claimed B R Ambedkar had advised Hindus and Scheduled Castes to move to Maharashtra for their safety (from the Nizam-ruled territory).

Mr. Adityanath also warned against divisions within the nation.

“If you are divided, your daughters will become unsafe, temples will be attacked, and communities targeted. This is the reality of what happens when you are not united," Adityanath said while drawing a parallel with the "rise of instances of love jihad and land jihad in Maharashtra" and blaming the erstwhile Congress governments.

During a poll rally, Mr. Kharge had said, "Many leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians" in a veiled attack on Mr. Adityanath.

"On the one hand, you wear 'gerua' (saffron) clothes, and on the other hand, you say 'batoge to katoge'. I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes or if you are a sanyasi, wear 'gerua' clothes, but then get out of politics," Mr. Kharge had said.