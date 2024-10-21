Mallikarjun Kharge calls BJP the ‘biggest enemy’ of farmers, slams ‘double engine’ government

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 21, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole addresses the media after attending the party’s CEC meeting for Maharashtra Assembly Polls, in New Delhi on October 21, 2024.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole addresses the media after attending the party's CEC meeting for Maharashtra Assembly Polls, in New Delhi on October 21, 2024.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (October 21, 2024) accused the BJP of being the “biggest enemy” of Maharashtra’s farmers, asserting that the only way farmers would benefit was by removing the “double engine” government from power. This remark comes as Maharashtra heads to Assembly elections on November 20, with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ramping up its campaign to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP.

In a post on X, Mr. Kharge criticised the BJP’s handling of the State’s agricultural sector, highlighting rising farmer suicides and accusing the party of making hollow promises. He referred to the BJP’s pledge to make Maharashtra drought-free as a mere “jumla” (empty rhetoric). “Twenty thousand farmers have committed suicide. There has been a huge cut in agricultural funding, and the ₹20,000 crore water grid promise was false,” he added.

Mr. Kharge, along with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, held a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee with leaders from Maharashtra in New Delhi to finalise candidates for the upcoming polls.

In his post, the Congress president also condemned the government’s refusal to compensate farmers, while insurance companies had benefited to the tune of ₹8,000 crore, he alleged. He further criticised the export bans and high duties on onion and soybean farmers, alongside the declining production of cotton and sugarcane, claiming the BJP’s policies had worsened the situation for farmers.

He called for a “maha parivartan” (major change), arguing that Maharashtra’s farmers would only prosper if the BJP was ousted. He also highlighted the crisis facing Maharashtra’s milk cooperatives, a situation even the government acknowledges.

Talks for 96 seats completed

Amid this, discussions within the MVA continue as the party’s State chief Nana Patole said that talks on 96 seats had been completed, with further discussions to take place with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Mr. Patole expressed confidence in the alliance, rejecting rumours of disagreements within the MVA, and accusing the BJP of deliberately spreading misinformation.

“There are no disputes between Congress and Shiv Sena. The BJP is trying to create misunderstandings because they fear losing the Assembly elections,” Mr. Patole said in New Delhi. He also attacked the BJP’s stance on Hindutva, calling it “fake”, and accused the party of using Hindu identity for political gain.

The BJP, he said, engaged in double-dealing, citing their renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while still listing it as Aurangabad in official documents. “This is BJP’s politics of convenience,” Mr. Patole said, while reiterating the Congress’s commitment to secularism.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled voting in Maharashtra for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23, just a day before the current Assembly’s term expires.

