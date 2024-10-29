GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahayuti using police machinery against Opposition candidates, says Raut; seeks DGP Shukla's removal

Sanjay Raut alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is resorting to attacks on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates, issuing threats to them and using police pressure to intimidate them

Published - October 29, 2024 01:24 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the ruling Mahayuti of using police machinery against the opposition’s candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the ruling Mahayuti of using police machinery against the opposition’s candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) accused the ruling Mahayuti of using police machinery against the opposition's candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls, and sought removal of state DGP Rashmi Shukla.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Raut alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is resorting to attacks on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates, issuing threats to them and using police pressure to intimidate them as it fears that it would lose the state polls.

Clash of two Senas in Worli: Deora files nomination against Aaditya

On Monday (October 28, 2024), Sena (UBT) leader Advay Hire was attacked in Malegaon Outer constituency in Nashik, allegedly by the “goons” of “Sena Minister” and candidate Dada Bhuse, he said.

"Police have not taken any action against them so far. This is not restricted to Malegaon Outer alone. They (ruling Mahayuti) have used police machinery to carry out attacks," he added.

Mr. Raut said this was precisely why the opposition demanded the removal of IPS officer Ms. Shukla as the state Director General of Police (DGP).

"My appeal to the state DGP is that Rashmi Shukla should be replaced," he added.

Amid overlapping claims on seats among the MVA allies, Mr. Raut asserted that the seats of Miraj and Solapur South will be contested by Sena (UBT).

Committed grave mistake of siding with CM Shinde: Sena's Palghar MLA after being denied ticket

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) are two other partners of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

He said the Samajwadi Party (SP) has filed nominations whereas the Sena (UBT) has also fielded candidates. Mr. Raut said his party is also ready to give two-three seats to the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Raigad.

Elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place three days later. Nomination forms will be accepted till 3 p.m. on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

October 29, 2024

