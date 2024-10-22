ADVERTISEMENT

Mahayuti nears final seat-sharing seal for Maharashtra polls, says Ajit Pawar

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Mumbai

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is likely to contest over 50 seats as part of the alliance

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in conversation with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a press conference, in Mumbai. The deputy Chief Minister said that Mahayuti alliance’s seat-sharing agreement is nearing completion. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) that the ruling Mahayuti is nearing the finalisation of its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.

“Many seats have already been decided, and a final decision on the remaining seats is expected by the end of the day,” Mr. Pawar, who also serves as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, said.

He explained his absence from a Monday meeting between Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai, stating, “There was no need for me to attend, as the talks were focused on seat-sharing between the BJP and Shiv Sena. All three alliance partners are present only when discussions involve the entire Mahayuti.”

He further noted that some candidates had already received the party’s A and B forms, allowing them to file nominations according to the auspicious “muhurat”. These forms are critical as they represent the party’s official endorsement and confirm that candidates will contest under the party’s symbol.

The NCP led by Mr. Pawar is likely to contest over 50 seats as part of the alliance.

