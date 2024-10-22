Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) that the ruling Mahayuti is nearing the finalisation of its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.

“Many seats have already been decided, and a final decision on the remaining seats is expected by the end of the day,” Mr. Pawar, who also serves as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, said.

He explained his absence from a Monday meeting between Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai, stating, “There was no need for me to attend, as the talks were focused on seat-sharing between the BJP and Shiv Sena. All three alliance partners are present only when discussions involve the entire Mahayuti.”

He further noted that some candidates had already received the party’s A and B forms, allowing them to file nominations according to the auspicious “muhurat”. These forms are critical as they represent the party’s official endorsement and confirm that candidates will contest under the party’s symbol.

The NCP led by Mr. Pawar is likely to contest over 50 seats as part of the alliance.

