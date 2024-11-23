Maharashtra Assembly election 2024: Nawab Malik loses by huge margin while daughter Sana Malik poised to win

NCP leader Nawab Malik lost from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat in the Maharashtra Assembly election results declared on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

Mr. Nawab stood at the fourth position by a huge margin of almost 40,000 votes, with Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi winning from the seat.

Mr. Azmi has been an MLA since 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Nawab’s daughter Sana Malik is leading by a margin of 3000 votes in the Anushakti Nagar constituency, a seat her father represented twice in 2019 and 2009.

Ms. Sana is set to defeat actor Swara Bhasker’s husband and NCP (SP) candidate Fahad Ahmad.

Mr. Ahmad, previously the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, left the Samajwadi Party in October to join the NCP (SP).

Case against Nawab Malik

A day before the Assembly election results were set to be announced, former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court to transfer the probe into an atrocities case against Mr. Nawab to an independent investigation agency.

The petition says that after Mr. Nawab’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested in a drugs case in 2021, the NCP leader ran a campaign to defame Mr. Wankhede and his family members. Following this, he had filed a complaint with the Scheduled Caste Commission and also issued a defamation suit against Mr. Malik. However, the leader has neither been arrested in the case nor has any chargesheet been filed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.