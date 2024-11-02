Maharashtra’s farmers appear to be absent this election season

From soybean to cotton and sugarcane, the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been a worrying factor for the farmers in Maharashtra. Whether it is crop insurance or loan waiver, irrigation or power supply, forest land rights or concerns of tribal farmers and sugarcane labourers, the problems faced by Maharashtra’s farmers are woefully missing from the agendas of the political parties. What ails Maharashtra farmers, and what do they expect in this election season?

To address the concern about missing farmers’ issues from the mainstream political parties’ narratives in the upcoming Assembly election, farmers’ organisations have now drawn up a ‘Kisan Manifesto’. A special Assembly session on agrarian distress, setting up of a Shetkari Kamgar Commission or Agrarian Welfare Commission, supplementing the MSP of cash crops with 20% bonus, waiving off the outstanding agricultural loan of farmers from suicide-affected families, remunerative prices for all crops, equitable and just distribution of water, are some of the demands put forth in the Kisan Manifesto drawn after a two-day consultation with several agricultural bodies and experts representing the concerns of farmers from different parts of the State, including women farmers, tribal farmers, and farmers from Vidarbha. Kisan Mazdoor Commission and Nation for Farmers have prepared the manifesto.

All the major political parties are being approached with this manifesto, with an appeal to include the demands in their agendas.

“The Shetkari Kamgar Commission or Agrarian Welfare Commission will be a statutory body and will comprise not just of government officials but also of eminent independent experts on the agrarian sector. Any new, incoming government must commit to a special session of the Assembly on the agrarian crisis and related issues,” the Kisan Manifesto stated.

Through the consultation held in Mumbai over the last weekend, several farmers’ bodies expressed concern that the MSP for cash crops like cotton, soybean, and sugarcane were inadequate and needed to be supplemented. Accordingly, the second demand in the seven-page agenda is: “A new government must commit itself to supplementing the existing and totally inadequate Minimum Support Price for cash crops like cotton, soybean and sugarcane in Maharashtra with a 20% bonus. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have long had this practice where the State adds a sum to the Central MSP for their own requirements. (A bonus of 30% for paddy and 20% for wheat was announced as ‘PM guarantee’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the respective state elections. Why not the same principle in Maharashtra)?”

The manifesto has also demanded the waiving of all outstanding agricultural loans of farmers from suicide-affected families and provide appropriate opportunities to children of all such families.

Hailing the loan waiver scheme rolled out by Uddhav Thackeray when he was the Chief Minister as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the manifesto has demanded the process to be restarted. During the MVA government, ₹36,000 crore loan waiver was given by the previous regime. “The positive process on loan waiver initiated by the Maharashtra government between 2019-2022 was subjected to much damage by the successor government. This must be set right. Agricultural loans must be a right for every farmer,” the manifesto stated.

Emphasising on the need for remunerative prices for all the crops, the manifesto has demanded remunerative prices must be given to all crops including millets, pulses, vegetables, fruits, milk and other such identifiable produce so that farmers of Maharashtra can move to a “developed cropping system” while reducing the water footprint. The new government must speedily address land rights issues. “For generations, thousands of farmers have been cultivating lands classified as Class 3 Devsthan and Inami lands. These lands are technically owned by the Temple Trusts and as a result, the farmers cannot access any benefits of government agriculture schemes, nor can they create assets such as wells, pipelines, etc. We demand that these land titles be transferred as Class 1 land with the names of the cultivators as owners,” the manifesto further stated.

Farmers in Maharashtra have complained of erratic power supply and irrigation problems. The manifesto seeks to streamline the supply of electricity and water, adding that water should not be privatised in any form. “All distribution of water will be equitable and just,” it has demanded.

The farmers’ organisations have demanded that the government should stand against genetically modified crops till their safety has been completely established. It has also demanded complete subsidy for rural women who want to start cultivation in their home backyard or ‘parasbaug’. “Women mostly take care of all domestic work and also take care of children and the elderly and also then do agricultural work on their own farms. They should be given ₹5,000 per month to compensate for the unpaid work by the State government,” it stated.

This manifesto will be shared with all the major political parties in the electoral fray in Maharashtra, seeking inclusion of these demands in their election agenda.