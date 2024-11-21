 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra voter turnout highest since 1995

The State recorded 65.11% turnout in 2024 and 71.7% in 1995 Assembly elections.

Published - November 21, 2024 10:42 am IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha
Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in Akola on Wednesday.

Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, in Akola on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

After a showdown of Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the State recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 %. The turnout went up compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2019 Assembly election, where the turnout was 61.39% and 61.4% respectively. The voting percentage is also seen as the highest since the 1995 assembly elections, where turnout was 71.7%

Watch: Final phase of Jharkhand polls records 67.59% turnout, Maharashtra sees 58.2% voter turnout

The increased voter turnout and increased voter base from the Lok Sabha election could decide who forms the government after the results are out on November 23.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly polls | From Aaditya Thackeray to Ajit Pawar, ten key political leaders in fray

Across the State, the highest voting was recorded in Kolhapur at 76.25%, whereas the lowest was in Mumbai City at 52.07%. Kolhapur consists of five Assembly constituencies- Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kolhapur South, Karvir, and Kolhapur North.  The major battle was between NCP (AP) Guardian Minister Hasan Musrif and NCP-SP leader Samarjeetsinh Ghatge and another battle of Karvir, where Congress candidate Rahul Patil fought Shinde Sena’s Chandradip Narke.

Sporadic violence and EVM glitches mar Maharashtra polls

The second on the list was the naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, the voting percentage stood at 73.68%. In other parts of Maharashtra, the voter turnout increased slightly, including Ahmednagar - 71.73%, Akola - 64.98%, Amravati - 65.57%, Aurangabad - 68.89%, Beed - 67.79%, Bhandara - 69.42%, Buldhana - 70.32%, Chandrapur - 71.27%, Dhule - 64.70 %, Gondiya - 69.53 %, Hingoli - 71.10 %, Jalgaon - 64.42%, Latur - 66.92%, Nagpur - 60.49 %, Nanded - 64.92%, Nandurbar - 69.15%, Nashik - 67.57%, Osmanabad - 64.27%, Palghar - 65.95%, Parbhani - 70.38%, Pune - 61.05%, Raigad - 67.23%, Ratnagiri - 64.55%, Sangli - 71.89 %, Satara - 71.7%, Sindhudurg - 68.40%, Solapur - 67.36, %Thane - 56.05%, Wardha - 68.30%, Washim - 66.01%, and Yavatmal - 69.02%.

Vidharbha and Western Maharashtra witnessed an increase in voter turnout. In Marathwada, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s home turf, Jalna saw the highest voting at 72.30%.

Sporadic violence and EVM glitches mar Maharashtra polls

The lowest voter turnout marked in the urban region and island city of Maharashtra, Mumbai City- 52.07% and Mumbai Suburban -55.77%. However, Bhandup in Mumbai’s Eastern suburb marked the highest turnout at 61.1%, whereas the posh locality Bandra West and Chandivali had the lowest turnout at 50.36% and 50.07%, respectively, while Colaba in South Mumbai, as usual, marked the lowest turnout at 44.49%.

Published - November 21, 2024 10:42 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.