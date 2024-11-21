Maharashtra voter turnout highest since 1995

After a showdown of Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the State recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 %. The turnout went up compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2019 Assembly election, where the turnout was 61.39% and 61.4% respectively. The voting percentage is also seen as the highest since the 1995 assembly elections, where turnout was 71.7%

The increased voter turnout and increased voter base from the Lok Sabha election could decide who forms the government after the results are out on November 23.

Across the State, the highest voting was recorded in Kolhapur at 76.25%, whereas the lowest was in Mumbai City at 52.07%. Kolhapur consists of five Assembly constituencies- Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kolhapur South, Karvir, and Kolhapur North. The major battle was between NCP (AP) Guardian Minister Hasan Musrif and NCP-SP leader Samarjeetsinh Ghatge and another battle of Karvir, where Congress candidate Rahul Patil fought Shinde Sena’s Chandradip Narke.

The second on the list was the naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, the voting percentage stood at 73.68%. In other parts of Maharashtra, the voter turnout increased slightly, including Ahmednagar - 71.73%, Akola - 64.98%, Amravati - 65.57%, Aurangabad - 68.89%, Beed - 67.79%, Bhandara - 69.42%, Buldhana - 70.32%, Chandrapur - 71.27%, Dhule - 64.70 %, Gondiya - 69.53 %, Hingoli - 71.10 %, Jalgaon - 64.42%, Latur - 66.92%, Nagpur - 60.49 %, Nanded - 64.92%, Nandurbar - 69.15%, Nashik - 67.57%, Osmanabad - 64.27%, Palghar - 65.95%, Parbhani - 70.38%, Pune - 61.05%, Raigad - 67.23%, Ratnagiri - 64.55%, Sangli - 71.89 %, Satara - 71.7%, Sindhudurg - 68.40%, Solapur - 67.36, %Thane - 56.05%, Wardha - 68.30%, Washim - 66.01%, and Yavatmal - 69.02%.

Vidharbha and Western Maharashtra witnessed an increase in voter turnout. In Marathwada, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s home turf, Jalna saw the highest voting at 72.30%.

The lowest voter turnout marked in the urban region and island city of Maharashtra, Mumbai City- 52.07% and Mumbai Suburban -55.77%. However, Bhandup in Mumbai’s Eastern suburb marked the highest turnout at 61.1%, whereas the posh locality Bandra West and Chandivali had the lowest turnout at 50.36% and 50.07%, respectively, while Colaba in South Mumbai, as usual, marked the lowest turnout at 44.49%.