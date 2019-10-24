Maharashtra results 2019, live updates | BJP buoyed by exit poll predictions

Counting of votes for Maharashtra assembly polls will begin at 8 AM. The ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena are confident of retaining the state while opposition has gone on silent mode following exit polls showing landslide victory to the saffron alliance.

In 2014, the BJP and sena won 122 and 63 seats respectively while Congress and NCP won 42 and 41. The exit polls have predicted that the saffron alliance might cross 200 seats with BJP alone inching towards the majority mark of 145.

The lacklustre campaign ran by the opposition, especially the Congress, large number of defections from Congress and NCP to either the BJP or the Sena and aggressive electioneering from the BJP - led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has put the opponents on back-foot. Except for NCP chief Sharad Pawar no other big opposition leader was seen actively campaign against the BJP.

Counting of votes for the 288 Assembly segments will be conducted at 269 locations, the officials said.

Here are the latest updates:

Nagpur South West Assembly seat: Devendra Fadnavis in early lead

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is seeking his second term in office is leading from Nagpur South West Assembly seat. Mr. Fadnavis won the seat first time in 1999 and since then he has retained it. Mr. Fadnavis is challenged by Ashish Deshmukh of Congress. Mr. Deshmukh had won 2014 poll as BJP candidate from Katol seat in Nagpur dist. He resigned the party as a protest against its anti-farmer policies and had joined the Congress.

Worli Assembly seat: Aaditya Thackeray in early lead

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is leading from Worli Assembly seat in South Mumbai. He is the first member of the Thackeray family to have entered electoral politics. Mr. Thackeray is challenged by Suresh Mane, a well-known Dalit ideologue who is contesting from NCP.

(Alok Deshpande)

Ajit Pawar leads from family ‘borough’ Baramati

Early trends show that senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has taken a lead in the Baramati Assembly segment, the bastion of the Pawar clan.

Mr. Pawar, who has held the constituency since 1991 and is seeking re-election for the seventh straight time, is pitted against Gopichand Padalkar, an influential Dhangar leader from Sangli, who is the BJP-Shiv Sena’s candidate for the Baramati Assembly seat.

Mr. Padalkar, who recently re-entered the BJP after defecting from Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has been fielded with an eye on the formidable Dhangar constituency in Baramati.

The NCP leader had dramatically quit as Baramati MLA last month on grounds that he was allegedly “uneasy” after seeing his uncle, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, being named by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering pertaining to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).

In the 2014 Assembly elections, despite the so-called ‘Modi wave’ and a high-decibel campaign by Prime Minister Modi himself in Baramati, Mr. Pawar had effortlessly retained his seat by a massive margin of nearly 90,000 votes.

Incidentally, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Pawar’s cousin, Supriya Sule had a scare over the Baramati LS constituency battle when another influential Dhangar leader, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar – a BJP ally - nearly beat her, losing in the final tally by a slender margin of less than 70,000 votes.

(Shoumojit Banerjee)

Kothrud Assembly segment : Chandrakant Patil in early lead

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President, Chandrakant Patil leads from the Kothrud Assembly segment. Mr. Patil is pitted against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Kishore Shinde in a high-stakes contest. Instead of fielding a candidate of their own, the Congress-NCP alliance has come together to support Mr. Shinde, who has a formidable presence in Kothrud, in a bid to preclude vote fragmentation.

Mr. Patil, who is contesting his first Assembly polls, has had to face considerable opposition from locals who consider him an ‘outsider’ from Kolhapur, while having to quell discord within his own party ranks and that from Pune’s Shiv Sena leaders and other local Brahmin outfits.

The BJP had dropped Medha Kulkarni, its sitting MLA, to vacate the Kothrud Assembly seat for Mr. Patil as the seat is considered a BJP bastion and hence a ‘safe’ constituency for the latter, whose prestige is at stake in this contest.

Considered to be a close aide of Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, Mr. Patil had expressed confidence after polling day on October 21 that he would win the Kothrud seat by a victory margin of 1.6 lakh votes while the BJP-Sena alliance would bag more than 220 Assembly seats.

(Shoumojit Banerjee)

Bhokar Assembly seat: Ashok Chavan in early lead

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is leading from Bhokar assembly seat in Nanded district of Marathwada region. Mr. Chavan had lost his Lok Sabha election in 2019 and then decided to fight the assembly poll. The seat was presently held by his wife Amita.

(Alok Deshpande)

25,000 personnel to watch over counting in Maharashtra

The State Election Commission (SEC) has deployed near 25,000 personnel at 269 counting centres, where votes for the Assembly polls will be tallied on Thursday. All preparations are complete to conduct free and fair counting and announce results, additional chief electoral officer Dilip Shinde said.

He said one security guard along with an SEC-appointed observer will oversee the process of bringing the electronic voting machines (EVMs) from the strongrooms to the centres.

BJP to romp home, say exit polls

The News 18-IPSOS Exit Poll projected that the Mahayuti will win 243 seats, with the BJP on its own getting 141, just four short of the majority mark. The Shiv Sena, it claims, will get 102, placing it in a strong position to claim the deputy CM’s post. The poll has projected a sharp fall in votes for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a seat tally of 22 and the Congress at 17. The NCP and Congress had 41 and 42 seats respectively in the out-going Assembly.

TV-9 Marathi predicted 123 for BJP and 74 for Shiv Sena. The channel predicted practically no change in the Congress's tally of 40 seats and a drop in the NCP’s share to just 33 seats.

Republic TV- an Ki Baat polls gave BJP 135-142 and Shiv Sena 81-88. The Congress-NCP combine as their estimate will get 54 and others 11. India News is the only one give a clear majority to BJP projecting 144-150 seats. As per their predictions the Shiv Sena will be down to 44-50. It has predicted 74-89 seats for Congress-NCP, the highest given by any exit poll.

ABP C-Voter has predicted 204 seats for the Mahayuti, 69 for the Congress-NCP and 15 for others.

BJP-Sena sweep predicted in Mumbai, Konkan

The regional trends in the exit polls predicted a unanimous sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance in Mumbai and Konkan belts in the Assembly elections.

61.13% voter turnout

The polling held on October 21 saw a voter turnout of 61.13%, a dip from the 63.20% recorded in 2014, the official said.

The highest turnout, of 83.93%, was reported in the Karveer Assembly seat in Kolhapur, while the lowest was in south Mumbai’s upmarket Colaba area at 40.11%.

In the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll, also held on October 21, the voter turnout was 67.15%, the official said.

The bypoll was necessitated after NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale quit the party and his Lok Sabha seat and joined the ruling BJP, which renominated him from the constituency.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine is arrayed against the Opposition Congress-NCP with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi being the dominant player among the other parties.

Most exit polls, released immediately after polling ended on October 21 evening, have given the ruling alliance a comfortable majority in the 288-member Assembly.

The State has 8,98,39,600 eligible voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state on election day.