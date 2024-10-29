ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra polls: NCP(SP) declares five more candidates

Published - October 29, 2024 02:33 pm IST - Mumbai

The NCP (SP) is contesting the elections as an MVA ally along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

PTI

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar with party candidate from the Baramati Assembly constituency Yugendra Pawar during latter’s nomination papers filing ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Pune on October 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) fielded five more candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, upping its tally to 87.

The party on Monday released its fourth list with seven candidates for the November 20 polls. It replaced sitting MLA Anil Deshmukh with his son Salil from the Katol Assembly constituency in Nagpur district.

In the latest list, Mr. Pawar replaced Siddhi Ramesh Kadam with Raju Khare in the Mohol Assembly seat in Solapur district.

Kadam's nomination was opposed as she does not belong to the constituency.

The party has fielded Abhijit Patil from the Madha assembly constituency and Anil Sawant from the Pandharpur segment, both in Solapur district.

Girish Karale will battle it out in the Morshi Assembly constituency of Amravati district, while Sangeeta Waje will contest from the Mulund seat in Mumbai.

The Congress has announced candidates for 102 seats so far, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared more than 80 candidates.

