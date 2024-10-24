Maharashtra polls: Mahayuti sorts seat adjustment, decides to declare a few names at the last minute to avoid rebel candidates

A marathon meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of the Mahayuti — including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — resulted in more clarity for the alliance on seats and a decision to leave around eight seats to be declared at the last moment.

The meeting, which lasted over four hours in New Delhi, saw Mr. Shah reportedly telling Mahayuti leaders that the risk of rebel candidates must be minimised in the polls that could see a three- or four-way fight on several seats and a confusion in the ranks with two Shiv Senas, two NCPs, the Congress, the BJP, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the fray.

“That is also the reason why although almost all seats have been discussed threadbare and decided on, eight seats in the Mumbai metropolitan area will only be declared at the last moment in order to circumvent rebel candidates, who could otherwise cut votes in tight contests,” said a source privy to the details of the meeting. Some of the seats where candidates could be announced at the last possible moment include Andheri East, Lokhandwala, Bhayandar, Ghatkopar East, and Borivili.

Rebel candidates are a concern for Mahayuti constituents, with Snehalata Kolhe who wanted to contest as a rebel from Kopargaon having been persuaded to stand down, as has former Minister Raj Purohit from Colaba. “Such efforts will be on till November 4, the last date of withdrawal of nominations,” said a source.

The larger division of seats — BJP is contesting 150-155 seats, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) is fighting on 80-90 and the rest (out of a total of 288) with Ajit Pawar’s NCP — remains the same.

The meeting also focused on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent public rally in Maharashtra, and sources say that at least 12 more public rallies by him are being planned across the State.

“Prime Minister Modi will be the main campaigner for the Mahayuti and we are looking at at least 12 public meetings by him in Maharashtra,” said the source.

Maharashtra is going to polls on November 20 and the results are to be declared on November 23.

