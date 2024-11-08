Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday (November 8, 2024) condemned derogatory remarks made against women during the campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls and directed officials to take stern action against those making such comments, sources said.

Addressing a review meeting of officials via a video-conference along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Mr Kumar condemned derogatory and undignified remarks targeting women politicians and asked the officials to take action in such cases.

Police commissioners, superintendents of police, district election officers, municipal commissioners and returning officers attended the meeting in Mumbai, the sources said.

The poll panel had earlier issued directions to political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds, actions or utterances that might be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

The CEC, the sources said, noted that no aspect of the private life, not connected with the public activities of leaders or workers of other political parties, is to be criticised.

He directed for action against those making "low-level" personal attacks.

Mr. Kumar hoped that all candidates and party leaders would elevate their rhetoric and conduct themselves in a manner that reflects respect towards women, both in their speeches and public interactions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant was in the midst of a controversy recently for making objectionable remarks against Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate, Shaina N C.