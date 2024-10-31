ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra polls: ₹17 lakh unaccounted cash seized from vehicle in Ulhasnagar

Published - October 31, 2024 10:57 pm IST - Thane

The seizure was made by flying squad number 6, operating in Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency, between Kalyan and Murbad at 2 a.m.

PTI

A poll flying squad seized ₹17 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday (October 31, 2024), an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seizure was made by flying squad number 6, operating in Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency, between Kalyan and Murbad at 2 a.m., he said.

"The driver could not give a satisfactory answer about the cash, which was seized and deposited in the State treasury as per norms. A probe is underway to see if the money was to be used for poll purposes. The Income Tax department has been notified," the official added.

Returning Officer Vijayanand Sharma and Assistant RO Kalyani Mohite confirmed the development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. The model code of conduct is in force across the state since October 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US