GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra polls: ₹17 lakh unaccounted cash seized from vehicle in Ulhasnagar

The seizure was made by flying squad number 6, operating in Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency, between Kalyan and Murbad at 2 a.m.

Published - October 31, 2024 10:57 pm IST - Thane

PTI

A poll flying squad seized ₹17 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday (October 31, 2024), an official said.

The seizure was made by flying squad number 6, operating in Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency, between Kalyan and Murbad at 2 a.m., he said.

"The driver could not give a satisfactory answer about the cash, which was seized and deposited in the State treasury as per norms. A probe is underway to see if the money was to be used for poll purposes. The Income Tax department has been notified," the official added.

Returning Officer Vijayanand Sharma and Assistant RO Kalyani Mohite confirmed the development.

Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. The model code of conduct is in force across the state since October 15.

Published - October 31, 2024 10:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.