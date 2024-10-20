GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra poll schedule is BJP's ploy to limit MVA's time for govt formation: Sanjay Raut

The BJP with Amit Shah seems to have accepted that the party would not win the Maharashtra Assembly polls, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Published - October 20, 2024 01:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut. File

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission's Maharashtra poll schedule, which gives only 48 hours for government formation, is the BJP's ploy to ensure the MVA is unable to stake a claim.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut expresses disappointment over MVA seat-sharing talks

The current Assembly's term ends on November 26. The State will go to polls on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged, "The BJP with Amit Shah seems to have accepted that the party would not win the Maharashtra Assembly polls. There appears to be a strategy to limit the time available for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to discuss and decide about government formation. If the MVA constituents fail to stake a claim, the governor will recommend the President's Rule for six months." He claimed the BJP was taking proactive steps to keep the MVA from returning to power.

Uddhav’s Sena refuses to hold seat-sharing talks with Maharashtra Congress chief

"Additionally, the ECI has scheduled the polls in such a way that it restricts the MVA's opportunity to form a government effectively," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also pointed out that the counting will take place on November 23, which means the MVA partners — Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP) and other small parties will have only 48 hours for government formation, and this was unfair.

Also Read: Mahayuti deal almost final after meet with Amit Shah

He alleged, "The ECI's actions are like that of a BJP spokesperson. It supports the EVM but conveniently keeps mum when we speak about the alleged tampering of these machines in the Haryana State elections. The commission has not taken any action on complaints about the misuse of money during the Lok Sabha elections." Mr. Raut further claimed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde decided to distribute ₹15 crore in some 200 Assembly constituencies just before the State polls were announced, and it was the government's money.

