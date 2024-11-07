 />
Maharashtra ‘Poll Arena’ | Coverage of The Hindu’s election conclave

The conclave delved into issues unique to the Maharashtra Assembly election and featured prominent names from the major parties

Published - November 07, 2024 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare, NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto and BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar in conversation with Vinaya Deshpande, Chief of Bureau (Maharashtra) during the The Hindu Poll Arena conclave for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on November 7, 2024

Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare, NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto and BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar in conversation with Vinaya Deshpande, Chief of Bureau (Maharashtra) during the The Hindu Poll Arena conclave for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on November 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Hindu’s inaugural election conclave, Poll Arena, was held on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

The conclave delved into issues unique to the Maharashtra Assembly election — Sena and NCP’s fight for legacy, the Chief Minister face, impact of Haryana polls and internal tussle of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, were among the key leaders who addressed the conclave.

Read the full coverage of the summit here.

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

Collection - 6 stories

National and State heavyweights from across the political spectrum were in attendance at The Hindu’s inaugural election conclave, Poll Arena, held on November 6, 2024 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
The Hindu Poll Arena
Top newsmakers across political lines address The Hindu’s inaugural Poll Arena
Sruthi Darbhamulla
NCP Leader Praful Patel in conversation with Vinaya Deshpande, Chief of Bureau (Maharashtra) during the The Hindu Poll Arena conclave in Mumbai on November 6, 2024.
The Hindu Poll Arena
Ajit Pawar comfortable with new BJP, which is more inclusive: Praful Patel
Vinaya Deshpande Pandit
Shivsena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray at The Hindu Poll Arena conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The Hindu Poll Arena
Aaditya Thackeray bats for Uddhav Thackeray as the next CM of Maharashtra  
Purnima Sah
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.
The Hindu Poll Arena
Wanted seat-sharing to happen on merit, says Nana Patole on Congress-Sena tussle in MVA
Suchitra Karthikeyan
NCP MP Supriya Sule in conversation with Vinaya Deshpande, Chief of Bureau (Maharashtra) and Vikas Dhoot during the The Hindu Poll Arena conclave.
The Hindu Poll Arena
The fight with Ajit Pawar is real and there’s no question of reconciliation: Supriya Sule
Ashokamithran T.
BJP National general secretary Vinod Tawde
The Hindu Poll Arena
Political situation and party benefit will decide next Maharashtra CM: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde
Suchitra Karthikeyan

