Maharashtra ‘Poll Arena’ | Coverage of The Hindu’s election conclave

The Hindu’s inaugural election conclave, Poll Arena, was held on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

The conclave delved into issues unique to the Maharashtra Assembly election — Sena and NCP’s fight for legacy, the Chief Minister face, impact of Haryana polls and internal tussle of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, were among the key leaders who addressed the conclave.

