Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Eknath Shinde quits as CM; succession row puts off government formation

A Shiv Sena spokesperson said final decision on the chief minister of Maharashtra is expected by Wednesday (November 27, 2024) morning after talks between Mahayuti leaders and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current State Assembly came to an end.

The identity of Mr. Shinde’s successor is still uncertain.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised and mocked Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), saying being in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they cannot decide on the candidate for Maharashtra Chief Minister and have instead become “sub-companies of BJP.”

