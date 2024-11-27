 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Live

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Eknath Shinde quits as CM; succession row puts off government formation

Final decision on CM expected today; Maratha lobbying for a CM from their community may give Mr. Shinde an edge

Updated - November 27, 2024 10:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Shiv Sena spokesperson said final decision on the chief minister of Maharashtra is expected by Wednesday (November 27, 2024) morning after talks between Mahayuti leaders and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current State Assembly came to an end. 

The identity of Mr. Shinde’s successor is still uncertain.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised and mocked Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), saying being in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they cannot decide on the candidate for Maharashtra Chief Minister and have instead become “sub-companies of BJP.”

Follow updates here:

  • November 27, 2024 10:05
    Watch | Fadnavis or Shinde: Who will be Maharashtra’s next CM?

    Fadnavis or Shinde: Who will be Maharashtra’s next CM?

    Vinaya Deshpande, Naresh Mhaske, MP from Shiv Sena, and Vishwas Pathak, spokesperson for the BJP, discusses government formation with Mahayuti partners on November 25, 2024. Tune in for updates.

  • November 27, 2024 10:05
    Eknath Shinde quits as CM; succession row puts off government formation

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) submitted his resignation to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current State Assembly came to an end. 

    The identity of Mr. Shinde’s successor is still uncertain, though Shiv Sena leaders said a final decision is expected by Wednesday morning after consultations with the Prime Minister and Home Minister in Delhi.

    Read the full story here.
  • November 27, 2024 09:52
    Sanjay Raut disparages Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, says alliance with BJP makes them ‘sub-companies of BJP’

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised and mocked Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), saying being in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they cannot decide on the candidate for Maharashtra Chief Minister and have instead become “sub-companies of BJP.”

    “The CM will be decided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar cannot make decisions for their parties on their own. These two parties are slaves of Amit Shah and PM Modi and are sub-companies of the BJP,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

    Read the full story here.

Published - November 27, 2024 09:51 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / government / state politics / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.