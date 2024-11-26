 />

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Eknath Shinde appeals to party workers not to gather in Mumbai after election victory

Who will be Mahayuti’s CM pick? While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, sources said

Updated - November 26, 2024 10:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai, Nov 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai, Nov 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

In a late night post on X on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to his party workers to not gather in Mumbai in large numbers to show their support to him. This comes amid growing pressure by the Shiv Sena to make Mr. Shinde the chief minister again. 

Editorial | Maha victory: On the Mahayuti and the Maharashtra election result

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti bloc’s sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections has brought the spotlight on its next big decision — choosing the Chief Minister. With the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP securing 230 of the 288 Assembly seats, discussions are under way to finalise who would occupy the coveted Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, BJP sources said.

Follow live updates here:

  • November 26, 2024 10:07
    Eknath Shinde appeals to party workers not to gather in Mumbai after election victory

    In a late night post on X, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to his party workers to not gather in Mumbai in large numbers to show their support to him. This comes amid growing pressure by the Shiv Sena to make Mr. Shinde the chief minister again.

    Read the full story here.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:06 am IST

