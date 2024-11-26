In a late night post on X on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to his party workers to not gather in Mumbai in large numbers to show their support to him. This comes amid growing pressure by the Shiv Sena to make Mr. Shinde the chief minister again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti bloc’s sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections has brought the spotlight on its next big decision — choosing the Chief Minister. With the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP securing 230 of the 288 Assembly seats, discussions are under way to finalise who would occupy the coveted Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, BJP sources said.

