Maharashtra neglected by BJP, Modi-Shah blocking growth: Congress

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday (October 28, 2024) accused the BJP government of persistently neglecting Mumbai and the State’s growth, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah created hurdles for the State’s development.

Maharashtra is going to polls on November 20.

Mr. Patole said that under the “ineffective leadership” of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, important industrial projects, such as the Tata-Airbus, had been shifted to Gujarat. He said the Tata-Airbus project, originally set for Maharashtra, had the potential to attract investment of ₹22,000 crore and to create 10,000 jobs but was blocked by the BJP-led Central government. Patole also referred to the ₹1.5 lakh crore Vedanta Foxconn project, which was similarly relocated to Gujarat, deepening the “wounds of Maharashtra.”

The Congress also targeted the ruling Mahayuti alliance in a video campaign which depicted three main characters resembling Shiv Sena’s Mr. Shinde, BJP’s Mr. Fadnavis, and NCP’s Mr. Pawar. The video depicts young citizens criticising the three at an “Engineering Bhajiwala” stall, levelling allegations of corruption and a lack of job creation.

Mr. Patole said that voters would hold the BJP-led coalition accountable for “snatching” jobs and investments from Maharashtra. He challenged Mr. Fadnavis’ defence that Maharashtra’s industries were not shifting, pointing to the official transfer of the Tata-Airbus project to Gujarat. Mr. Patole urged the State leaders to “stop misleading the public” and avoid making “false promises” that the Central government would bring bigger projects to Maharashtra.

Chavan hits out at Congress

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Chavan claimed that Congress leadership from Delhi had targeted him by issuing orders to “end Ashok Chavan” within the party. Addressing a public rally in Bhokar in Nanded, from where his daughter is the BJP candidate, Mr. Chavan said that his base in Nanded was being “targeted” by political forces from Telangana, including the State’s Chief Minister, to destabilise his influence.

Mr. Chavan said that he joined the BJP not because of pressure from Enforcement Directorate but since the Congress tried to finish him off. He recalled how his father, late Congress leader Shankarrao Chavan, faced similar internal pressures.

He accused his rivals of “dividing BJP votes” by introducing multiple candidates in Nanded, crafting narratives aimed at disrupting his voter base. “If you have courage, seek votes in Nanded without using my name,” he said.

