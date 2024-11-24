Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (November 23, 2024) said the results of the assembly elections were historic, and they decided to whom the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena belong.

Mahayuti is slated to form the government within the next three days, with winning MLAs being asked to gather in Mumbai immediately.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Ek Hai toh Safe Hai’ message of unity. Mr. Shinde pointed out that the three parties had finalised their seat-sharing amicably, and said the government formation process would not face any hinderance.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra to form government by winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission after the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly election counting, while the opposition MVA has won only 50 seats.

