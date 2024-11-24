 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: BJP-led Mahayuti alliance finalises seat-sharing

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Ek Hai toh Safe Hai’ message of unity.

Updated - November 24, 2024 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis address a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday, November 23. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (November 23, 2024) said the results of the assembly elections were historic, and they decided to whom the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena belong. 

Mahayuti is slated to form the government within the next three days, with winning MLAs being asked to gather in Mumbai immediately.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Ek Hai toh Safe Hai’ message of unity. Mr. Shinde pointed out that the three parties had finalised their seat-sharing amicably, and said the government formation process would not face any hinderance.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra to form government by winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission after the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly election counting, while the opposition MVA has won only 50 seats.

Follow here for live updates,

  • November 24, 2024 10:35
    BJP defies odds to register stellar win in Marathwada

    Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti not only diffused the potential impact of Maratha agitation on their voter base in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra but also succeeded in getting the people’s mandate in a fiercely contested Assembly election.

    Mahayuti's strategic moves diffuse Maratha agitation, secure voter base, and win fiercely contested Assembly election in Marathwada.

  • November 24, 2024 10:32
    BJP tops tally with 132 seats

    Following is the party position after the announcement of results for elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly: BJP 132; Shiv Sena 57; NCP 41; Shiv Sena (UBT) 20; Congress 16; NCP (SP) 10; Samajwadi Party 2; Jan Surajya Shakti 2; Rashtriya Yuva Swabhimani Party 1; Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1; AIMIM 1; CPI(M) 1; PWP 1; Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1; Independents 2 - PTI

  • November 24, 2024 10:26
    Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 in charts: Mahayuti Alliance secure a landslide victory

    The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra to form government by winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission after the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly election counting, while the opposition MVA has won only 50 seats.

    It is an unprecedented electoral sweep which Maharashtra has not seen since the 1980s. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats on its own.

    The Mahayuti alliance, the three-party coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, is set win the Maharashtra Assembly election.

  • November 24, 2024 10:08
    21 women among 288 winning candidates in Maharashtra; only 1 from opponent side

    As many as 21 women candidates have emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, with only one of them from the opposition, according to the poll results.

    The BJP accounted for the highest number of 14 women candidates emerging victorious, including 10 who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik Central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij). - PTI

  • November 24, 2024 10:04
    Govt formation will be smooth: Mahayuti leaders after landslide verdict in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the results of the assembly elections were historic, and they decided to whom the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena belong.

    Holding a joint press conference in Mumbai as the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition was poised to win a massive victory, the leaders of the Mahayuti assured that the next government will be formed smoothly.

    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Ek Hai toh Safe Hai’ message of unity. - PTI

Published - November 24, 2024 10:04 am IST

