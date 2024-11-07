Maharashtra elections | Two-party system may be better, says Prithviraj Chavan

“Six parties are unsustainable,” opined former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday (November 7, 2024), batting instead for a ‘two-party system’ like Western democracies.

Mr. Chavan shared his thoughts on what had changed for the Congress from the Lok Sabha to the Haryana elections, in an interaction with The Hindu’s Economics Editor Vikas Dhoot in the ‘Poll Arena’ conclave held at Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre.

Reminiscing on how the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress party (NCP) were split into two, Mr. Chavan said, “The anti-defection law has been shredded to pieces. Here, there are six parties, but after the elections some will collapse into each other,” adding, “a two-party system may be better”.

Anger in Marathwada

Commenting on the Congress’s Lok Sabha performance in Haryana and Maharashtra, Mr. Chavan said, “The Lok Sabha performance in Haryana (which saw a 5-5 tie between NDA and INDIA) was far closer than Maharashtra, where the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) performed much better”.

Anger over reservation in Marathwada and farm distress in Vidarbha worked in the Congress’s favour, opined Mr. Chavan.

When asked about the Congress’s chances in the Assembly polls, based on its Lok Sabha performance, he said, “We don’t know how it will affect each party’s voteshare. But we can say that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win”.

Batting for the Ladki Bahin scheme, Mr. Chavan said, “This is compensation for women who work as mothers at home. Even if the Mahayuti government had not introduced such a scheme, the MVA would have followed their Karnataka and Telangana schemes of cash transfer to women”.

Poll Arena

Apart from Mr. Chavan, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, president of the All India Kisan Sabha Ashok Dhawale and Shiv Sena MP and erstwhile Union minister Milind Deora were the guest speakers at The Hindu’s maiden conclave ‘Poll Arena’.

The conclave also had a debate panel hosting Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare and NCP (SP) Clyde Crasto on the ‘fight for the Maximum City’.

The Congress is contesting in 102 seats, of which only 11 are in Mumbai – the lowest number of seats the party has ever contested in the city. Its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting in 93 seats and NCP in 88 seats. On the lone Pandharpur seat, the Congress’s Bhagirath Bhalake faces NCP(SP)’s Anil Sawant. On the Mahayuti’s side, the BJP is contesting in 148 seats, followed by Shiv Sena in 80 seats and the NCP in 53 seats for the 288-seat Assembly.

The State goes to the polls on November 20. Results will be announced on November 23.