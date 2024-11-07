 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra elections | Two-party system may be better, says Prithviraj Chavan

According to the former Chief Minister, six parties are unsustainable

Published - November 07, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Suchitra Karthikeyan
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan | Photo Credit: Emmanuel Yogini

“Six parties are unsustainable,” opined former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday (November 7, 2024), batting instead for a ‘two-party system’ like Western democracies.

Mr. Chavan shared his thoughts on what had changed for the Congress from the Lok Sabha to the Haryana elections, in an interaction with The Hindu’s Economics Editor Vikas Dhoot in the ‘Poll Arena’ conclave held at Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre.

Reminiscing on how the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress party (NCP) were split into two, Mr. Chavan said, “The anti-defection law has been shredded to pieces. Here, there are six parties, but after the elections some will collapse into each other,” adding, “a two-party system may be better”.

Anger in Marathwada

Commenting on the Congress’s Lok Sabha performance in Haryana and Maharashtra, Mr. Chavan said, “The Lok Sabha performance in Haryana (which saw a 5-5 tie between NDA and INDIA) was far closer than Maharashtra, where the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) performed much better”.

Anger over reservation in Marathwada and farm distress in Vidarbha worked in the Congress’s favour, opined Mr. Chavan.

When asked about the Congress’s chances in the Assembly polls, based on its Lok Sabha performance, he said, “We don’t know how it will affect each party’s voteshare. But we can say that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win”.

Batting for the Ladki Bahin scheme, Mr. Chavan said, “This is compensation for women who work as mothers at home. Even if the Mahayuti government had not introduced such a scheme, the MVA would have followed their Karnataka and Telangana schemes of cash transfer to women”.

Poll Arena

Apart from Mr. Chavan, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, president of the All India Kisan Sabha Ashok Dhawale and Shiv Sena MP and erstwhile Union minister Milind Deora were the guest speakers at The Hindu’s maiden conclave ‘Poll Arena’.

The conclave also had a debate panel hosting Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare and NCP (SP) Clyde Crasto on the ‘fight for the Maximum City’.

The Congress is contesting in 102 seats, of which only 11 are in Mumbai – the lowest number of seats the party has ever contested in the city. Its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting in 93 seats and NCP in 88 seats. On the lone Pandharpur seat, the Congress’s Bhagirath Bhalake faces NCP(SP)’s Anil Sawant. On the Mahayuti’s side, the BJP is contesting in 148 seats, followed by Shiv Sena in 80 seats and the NCP in 53 seats for the 288-seat Assembly.

The State goes to the polls on November 20. Results will be announced on November 23.

Published - November 07, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Shiv Sena / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.