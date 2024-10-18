Maharashtra elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi accuses Mahayuti government of rigging voters’ names

Ahead of Assembly polls, the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday (October 18, 2024) accused the Mahayuti government of deleting voters’ names from the voters’ list in the constituencies where MVA had a substantial lead in the Lok Sabha elections. Showing evidence, MVA claimed at least 2,500-10,000 names were removed in each constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Election Commission of India (ECI) has ensured fair polls in Maharashtra; how EC will achieve transparency if they are working under the control of the ruling party,” questioned Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. He also challenged the BJP to fight fair and square instead of killing democracy. “BJP has realised they are losing and trying to win by hook or crook,” he added.

Speaking to media in Mumbai, Opposition leaders demanded that ECI should not accept Form Number 7 and discontinue the online applications, which facilitate the deletion of voters’ names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patole also demanded the cancellation of the ‘Yojanadoot’ initiative for the door-to-door promotion of government schemes. He said, “Under the initiative, the workers hired are used Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) men and working as parties’ mouthpiece on State’s money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are using Maharashtra as an ATM card.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Desai said, “MVA delegation is taking these demands to the State’s chief electoral officer later in the day.”

Referring to West Bengal DGP removal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Jitendra Awhad questioned, “Why Election Commission has not yet transferred Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, despite her being accused of phone tapping.” He also slammed ECI for the poor quality of voter list prints. He said, “Hardly anyone can read the list, find their names and allocate polling booth.”

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar appealed to the people of Maharashtra to check their names in the final voters’ list, which EC will publish on October 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.