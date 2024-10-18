GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi accuses Mahayuti government of rigging voters’ names

Opposition leaders demanded that ECI should not accept Form Number 7 and discontinue the online applications, which facilitate the deletion of voters’ names.

Published - October 18, 2024 04:05 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. File

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of Assembly polls, the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday (October 18, 2024) accused the Mahayuti government of deleting voters’ names from the voters’ list in the constituencies where MVA had a substantial lead in the Lok Sabha elections. Showing evidence, MVA claimed at least 2,500-10,000 names were removed in each constituency. 

“Election Commission of India (ECI) has ensured fair polls in Maharashtra; how EC will achieve transparency if they are working under the control of the ruling party,” questioned Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. He also challenged the BJP to fight fair and square instead of killing democracy. “BJP has realised they are losing and trying to win by hook or crook,” he added.

Speaking to media in Mumbai, Opposition leaders demanded that ECI should not accept Form Number 7 and discontinue the online applications, which facilitate the deletion of voters’ names.

Mr. Patole also demanded the cancellation of the ‘Yojanadoot’ initiative for the door-to-door promotion of government schemes. He said, “Under the initiative, the workers hired are used Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) men and working as parties’ mouthpiece on State’s money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are using Maharashtra as an ATM card.

‘Vote Jihad’: Election Commission cracks down on divisive rhetoric as Maharashtra gears up for polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Desai said, “MVA delegation is taking these demands to the State’s chief electoral officer later in the day.”

Referring to West Bengal DGP removal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Jitendra Awhad questioned, “Why Election Commission has not yet transferred Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, despite her being accused of phone tapping.” He also slammed ECI for the poor quality of voter list prints. He said, “Hardly anyone can read the list, find their names and allocate polling booth.”

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar appealed to the people of Maharashtra to check their names in the final voters’ list, which EC will publish on October 29. 

Published - October 18, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / alliances and coalition / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.