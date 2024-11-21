 />
Maharashtra elections: Candidate of regional outfit booked for attack on businessman

The accused, Ankush Kadam, contested the State polls held on Wednesday from Airoli seat as candidate of the Maharashtra Swarajya Party, as per the FIR.

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Dadar during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station at Dadar during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have registered a case against the candidate of a regional party on charges of attempt to murder after the alleged attack on a businessman in Navi Mumbai during polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Also read: Sporadic violence and EVM glitches mar Maharashtra polls

The candidate and 35 of his supporters went to the office of the victim in Koparkhairne area of Navi Mumbai and allegedly beat him up and another person present there on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) afternoon, the official said.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, he said.

The accused also violated the model code of conduct enforced for the elections, the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

Based on a complaint by the businessman, an FIR was registered against the candidate and 35 others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 189(1) (unlawful assembly), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the police said.

Published - November 21, 2024 01:25 pm IST

