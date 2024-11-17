Maharashtra elections 2024: Caste, religion, class... Aurangabad voters ambushed with so many appeals

If the variable “effective number of parties” — which measures the competitive party contestants in any constituency — is considered for all seats in Maharashtra, then the three constituencies of Aurangabad city — its East and Central seats in particular — might be among the top. It is no wonder that when Mohammad, a juice shop owner, is asked about the contestants in the seats, he apologises for his confusion. He mixes up party representatives in the East and Central seats (his voting booth is in the latter) almost as well as he mixes ingredients in the delicious milkshake that he makes.

It is difficult to blame constituents when there is so much fragmentation in the party system in the city, renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the fag end of its short-lived tenure. The Thackeray scion’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded a grassroots worker, Balasaheb Thorat, against the Eknath Shinde-led Sena’s more seasoned and sitting MLA Pradeep Jaiswal in the Aurangabad-Central seat. Vegetable seller Santosh Pund, a former Shiv Sainik, laments the split within the Sena, saying this paved the way for people like him to give up activism as the internecine feud was too much to handle. He says the division within the “Hindutva” votes has made this election competitive across the three seats in Aurangabad.

To complicate matters, the other strong political force in the constituency – the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) - which made its mark first in the 2014 Assembly election when its candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel won the Aurangabad Central constituency, has decided to field Nasser Siddiqui there while shifting Mr. Jaleel to the East seat. The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), which allied with the AIMIM and helped Mr. Jaleel become an MP in 2019, is contesting alone and has fielded Mohammed Javeed Qureshi.

None of these candidates are pushovers. While Mr. Jaiswal’s name provides instant recall to most as he is the sitting MLA, Mr. Pund argues that the Shiv Sainik’s sympathy lay with the rebel Shinde faction in Aurangabad after the split, though Mr. Thorat’s Maratha identity has kept him competitive. A local journalist, Mangesh Shinde, insists that the Maratha community in Aurangabad, which falls within Marathwada — the epicentre of the recent agitations for reservation led by Maratha activist Jarange Patil — is rooting for Mr. Thorat. This has queered the Hindutva pitch in a constituency that had, in recent cycles, seen a “Hindu-Muslim” polarisation in votes before the Sena-division.

The AIMIM held a rally in the city, which was attended by its leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, Mr. Jaleel, and Mr. Siddiqui. While Mr. Owaisi’s speech emphasised the lack of adequate Muslim representation in Indian legislatures, among other issues, the candidates were more focused on calling out the other Muslim candidates in the two constituencies for their role in splitting the “community” vote. Mr. Jaleel, in particular, laid out an emotional case for retaining support of the constituents, with a teary speech remembering the suffering of his late mother.

Mr. Jaleel’s shift to the East seat seems to be driven by the AIMIM’s performance in the Lok Sabha election. While the party forged ahead of the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in both the Central and East segments, Mr. Jaleel who contested the election had a higher vote share in the East.

Yet, if the views of the Muslim voters, especially those from the working class, shopkeepers and transport drivers were to be considered, support for the AIMIM cannot be taken for granted. In the Central seat, voters suggested that Mr. Qureshi was a viable candidate while Mr. Jaleel’s tone, tenor and substance of speech indicated that his party was worried about Dr. Gaffar Quadri’s candidature on the Samajwadi Party’s ticket.

In order to overcome this anxiety, the AIMIM has taken a position on supporting the Maratha demand for reservations, but whether it would mean that Maratha voters could support their candidates in either seat or Muslim voters could endorse the Maratha candidate (Mr. Thorat in Central) remains a question.

The Maratha reservation issue is not as prominent in Aurangabad city as it is in rural Marathwada, where Jarange Patil’s agitation and the actions taken against it by the Eknath Shinde-led government continue to weigh on voting for members of that community. Chandrakant Bharaat of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, a social movement committed to affirmative action for the community, said that this demand continued to reverberate in rural Maharashtra. He said that Mr. Patil’s supporters were keen on “punishing” the BJP for its actions and at the same time emphasised that the movement was not party-centric.

A young corporation employee belonging to the Maratha community, who wanted to remain anonymous, corroborated this view saying Maratha voters would rally behind Mr. Thorat and his partyman Raju Shinde in the Central and West (reserved) constituencies respectively. He went on to say that Muslim voters will also vote tactically for Mr. Thorat in the Central seat while they would be divided in the East. Another Maratha voter, however, argued that Mr. Jaleel was popular across sections and will earn the trust of Muslim voters while Mr. Thorat too will benefit from support from a number of them.

The overhang of caste is evident in Aurangabad’s Central constituency and not just in how Marathas exercise their vote. Shashikala Khobare’s vegetable shop carries a picture of Savitribhai Phule prominently. She organises other vegetable sellers and women in particular. When asked about the Ladki Bahin Scheme, which is a major talking point in this election, she says that it could have benefited a lot of poor women, but what they need is empowerment, education, and jobs. She says that politicians use such short-term measures and identity politics — she is scathing about the Maratha reservation movement — and argues that the government should focus on health and education.

It is clear that there is an animus for the Maratha agitation among the Other Backward Class (OBC) community and this is to the benefit of the Shiv Sena candidates in the West and Central seats and the sitting BJP MLA Atul Save in the East. Upper-caste, middle-class voters also seem inclined towards the Mahayuti, even if some regard Mr. Jaleel’s work as a legislator as well as the legacy of erstwhile Congress leader Rafiq Zakaria favourably. For them, the Hindu-Muslim divide weighs far more than any other factor.

That said, most voters from the working and underprivileged classes cutting across caste and religious divides affirm that basic livelihood issues such as water supply, effective roads, and safety for women matter to them the most.

With so many variables in play, there is a good chance that a large number of Aurangabad’s voters may take until the final day or even the last moment to decide their candidate of choice and that is what makes this election quite competitive.

