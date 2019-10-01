Maharashtra 2019

Maharashtra elections 2019: BJP releases first list of candidates; Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West

Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party announced 125 names, including candidature of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West and State president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud.

The BJP's central election committee, under the leadership of party’s national president Amit Shah, also approved the candidature of Congress rebels and former ministers Harshwardhan Patil and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. The party has given tickets to over 50 sitting legislators in the first list of candidates. However, the names of senior leaders Eknath Khadse and Vinod Tawde did not figure in the first list.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File

The BJP and its long-time ally Shiv Sena finalised the seat-sharing deal on Monday. Fearing rebellion, both parties have not yet disclosed the seat-sharing arrangement, which the leaders claim has been mutually accepted.

The alliance also includes union minister Ramdas Athawle’s Republican Party of India (Athawale group), Rashtriya Samaj Party of Dhangar leader Mahadev Jankar, state minister Sadabhau Khot’s Rayatkranti and Shivsangram party of Maratha leader Vinayak Mete.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

